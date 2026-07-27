CFL Montreal Alouettes

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes - Week 8

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


The Montreal Alouettes host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in week 8 action of the 2026 CFL season.

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