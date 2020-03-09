Hamilton Returns from Mavericks

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have received defenseman Jake Hamilton back from his loan to ECHL-Kansas City. Rivermen Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel also announced the club has released forward Everett Thompson and ATO signing Drew Doyon.

Hamilton, 24, skated in 28 games with the Rivermen this season, accumulating three goals and 15 points, while skating with a +10 rating. The Illinois native earned his second call-up to the ECHL last month from the Kansas City Mavericks, where he skated in eight games and earned his first ECHL point on an assist against the Kalamazoo Wings on February 29th.

