Hamilton Named Eastern League Player of the Month for September

October 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' infielder David Hamilton has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for September.

In 14 games in September, Hamilton batted .429/.508/.643 and led the league in average (.429), hits (24), runs (15), stolen bases (10), on-base percentage (.508) and was second in OPS (1.151). He was fourth in total bases (36) and fifth in slugging percentage (.643). Hamilton hit safely in 13 of 14 games and produced eight multi-hit games, including seven multi-hit games in the last eight contests of the year.

On the season, Hamilton appeared in 119 games for the Sea Dogs hitting .251 with 16 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 81 runs scored, 42 RBI, and a league-best 70 stolen bases. His 70 stolen bases also established new single-season and career franchise records.

Hamilton, 25, was originally selected by Milwaukee in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas. He was acquired by the Red Sox in December 2021 from Milwaukee with Jackie Bradley and Alex Binelas in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.

Hamilton joins Brandon Walter as Sea Dogs' players to earn monthly honors this season. Walter was selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in April.

The Sea Dogs produced the best record in Double-A baseball in the second half at 45-24 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Portland ranked third in Double-A baseball drawing 379,100 fans to the ballpark in 2022, an average of 5,744 per game, the highest since 2010. The Sea Dogs will open the 2023 season at home on Thursday, April 6th. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, November 5th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 10, 2022

Hamilton Named Eastern League Player of the Month for September - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.