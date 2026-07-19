Hamilton Hammers Sign Goaltender Ryan Fanti, Defenceman Ryan Healey to AHL Contracts

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hamilton Hammers News Release







Hamilton, Ontario - The Hamilton Hammers announced today that they have signed goaltender Ryan Fanti and defenceman Ryan Healey to one-way American Hockey League contracts.

Fanti, 26, hails from Thunder Bay, Ontario, and spent the 2025-26 season with the Syracuse Crunch. Appearing in 27 games, he posted a 2.41 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage, helping the Crunch qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound goaltender has appeared in 43 career AHL games over five seasons with Syracuse and the Bakersfield Condors, compiling a 17-18-2 record. During the 2022-23 season, Fanti scored a goal while playing for the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

Prior to turning professional, Fanti played 57 NCAA Division I games at the University of Minnesota Duluth, posting a 31-19-6 record, a 2.01 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. During the 2021-22 season, he helped the Bulldogs capture the NCHC championship, earning NCHC Goaltender of the Year honors and NCHC Frozen Faceoff Most Valuable Player recognition.

Healey, 22, is a native of Chicago, Illinois and he was traded for by the New York Islanders on June 27 of this year from the Minnesota Wild. He spent the past four seasons at Harvard University. The 6-foot, 183-pound right-shot defenceman recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points during the 2025-26 season, finishing second among Harvard defencemen in scoring.

Over his collegiate career, Healey appeared in 130 NCAA games, recording 19 goals and 36 assists for 55 points. During the 2023-24 season, he was named to the All-Ivy League First Team, and as a freshman, he earned ECAC All-Rookie Team honors.

Healey was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2026

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