Hamilton Earns First ECHL Call-Up, Heads to Jacksonville

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that defenseman Jake Hamilton has been loaned to the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

The call-up is the first of Hamilton's career, as the defender joins Jacksonville for their upcoming road trip this weekend. The IceMen are the ECHL affiliate of the AHL's Manitoba Moose, and the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Hamilton, 24, began his pro career last season with the Rivermen, where he skated in 44 regular season games, collecting four goals in 16 points. This year, he has reached 14 points in just 21 games to begin the 2019-20 season, scoring three goals while gathering 11 assists.

"We are extremely happy for Jake," said Rivermen coach, Jean-Guy Trudel. "We are always excited to see a young player get their first call to the next level. It's well deserved and we will be cheering for him."

The Rivermen prepare for life without Hamilton this weekend when the team travels to Birmingham for two games with the Bulls.

