Hamilton at Winnipeg - Week 17
Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 17 action of the 2025 CFL season.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 27, 2025
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Clinch Playoff Berth and Secure Home Playoff Game - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Win! BC Sinks Grey Cup Champ Argos, 27-22, at Home - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Clinch Playoff Berth and Secure Home Playoff Game
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Jose Ramirez
- Hamilton Sports Group Appoints Jim Lawson as Vice Chair
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Offensive Lineman Joey Lombard to Practice Roster
- Tiger-Cats Add Five Players to Practice Roster