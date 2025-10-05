Hamilton at Toronto - Week 18

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 18 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025

Lions Lock up Spot in 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs - B.C. Lions

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.