Hamilton at Saskatchewan - Week 6
Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in week 6 action of the 2026 CFL season.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026
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