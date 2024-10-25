Hamilton at Ottawa - Week 21
October 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
The Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 21 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Awe fined - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.