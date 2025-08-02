Hamilton at Edmonton - Week 9

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







The Edmonton Elks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 9 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.