Hamby's Strong Start Gives Glacier Third Straight Win

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (15-11) racked up their third straight win Friday night thanks to timely offense and a great start from pitcher Rob Hamby. After Roy Robles fired a scoreless ninth for his first save as a professional, Glacier had tallied an 8-6 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers (8-18).

Hamby, in his fourth start of the year, fired six innings strong, allowing just two hits and no earned runs. If not for some sketchiness in the second, Hamby might have been able to go longer and challenge Tanner Solomon's record for the most innings pitched in one game. In the second, Great Falls got four runs across thanks to an error, two very close calls at second, and an RBI walk.

Glacier got their scoring started in the first when Matt Clayton reached on a dropped third strike and Dean Miller scored from third on the wild pitch. They then added to the lead with Kingston Liniak walking with the bases loaded to force Crews Taylor home. It was rally time in the third when Taylor led off the inning with a walk, in the next at-bat Clayton launched a ball over the head of the center fielder for an RBI double. Clayton would score on an RBI groundout and Nick Lucky would single Ben Fitzgerald across home.

In the fifth, Lucky launched a ball to deep center field and over the wall for the first home run of his professional career. Mason Dinesen also scored in the frame and made it 7-4. Crucial insurance was added on a Liniak sac fly in the sixth. After Solomon and Natoli kept the Range Riders in front after their stints on the mound, Robles fires a quick ninth to send the fans home happy.

The Range Riders host the Voyagers once again on Saturday night for a 7:05 PM start time at Glacier Bank Park.

