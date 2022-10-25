Halloween Town Returns to Constellation Field on October 29

October 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are once again set to host Halloween Town - a premier fall event for Sugar Land and Fort Bend County - on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Constellation Field.

The festival runs from 3-9 p.m. and tickets, which start at $11 for adults and $8 for kids, can be purchased at slspacecowboys.com

This year's Halloween Town will feature trick-or-treating throughout the ballpark, lawn games, vendor shopping and other Halloween activities. The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will be aired on Constellation Field's Texas-sized videoboard, presented by Amaro Law Firm. There will also be a costume contest for both attendees and dogs (presented by Hollywood Feed). Attendees can select the "costume contest" add-on when purchasing their tickets.

VIP ticket packages are available for Halloween Town and can be purchased for $35 in advance and $40 day of. The VIP package includes a dedicated entrance, access to the HEB Picnic Plaza with a private bar, fast-lane access to activities, $10 of loaded value good for use at concession stands and the Galaxy Gifts Team Store and a mystery Houston Astros giveaway.

Vendor spots are still available, and people can fill out a vendor application for Halloween Town by visiting the following link: https://atmilb.com/3TzeKp2.

For more information on 2022 Halloween Town people can visit the event page on the Space Cowboys' official website: https://atmilb.com/3VMO2Lm.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 25, 2022

Halloween Town Returns to Constellation Field on October 29 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.