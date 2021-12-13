Hallmark Movie Night Highlights Week 5 of Sugar Land Holiday Lights

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Holiday Lights (Driven by Bayway Cadillac) enters its fifth week of the 2021-22 season and will be open Monday-Sunday at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will be open from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday (and Sunday) and from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for all remaining Sugar Land Holiday Lights openings are available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com.

Below is a breakdown of themed nights happening throughout Sugar Land Holiday Lights this week

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Center Field Cinema (Presented by Planet Fitness) - This week's edition of Center Field Cinema will feature Hallmark's "The Christmas Card" played on Constellation Field's high-definition videoboard. The movie will start at 6:45 p.m. and those attending the event are permitted to bring blankets and chairs to watch from the outfield grass.

Faith and Family Night (Presented by KSBJ) - KSBJ's Afternoon Show with Carlos and Morgan will be broadcasting live at Constellation Field during Sugar Land Holiday Lights. KSBJ and Vida Unida will have marketing tables on the stadium concourse during the event as well. Use promo code "KSBJ" at checkout for $2 off an adult ticket.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights features over 3.5 million lights throughout Constellation Field. The event includes themed lighting areas, a walking tour around the field's warning track, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a carnival, a make-your-own s'mores station, vendor shopping and more.

For more information on Sugar Land Holiday lights, visit sugarlandholidaylights.com. For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

