Hall of Famers Headline Wrestling Night at Freedom

April 18, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky - Wrestling fans will be in for a treat on Thursday, June 6, when the Florence Freedom host Wrestling Night featuring legendary WWE voice/personality Jim Ross, Billy Gunn, Jim Cornette and Marty Jannetty.

The night includes the Freedom taking on the Windy City Thunderbolts at 6:35 p.m.

The event falls on a Thursday night, which means it's a WEBN Thirsty Thursday presented by Taylor Logistics. Enjoy $1 Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, $3 Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light aluminum pints, and $4 craft pints.

Ross headlines the night and will serve as the Freedom's PA announcer before descending onto the concourse for photos and autographs. Gunn, Cornette and Jannetty will also enhance the night with acts between innings.

For more information, fans can visit FlorenceFreedom.com/wrestling-night for ticket, autograph and "Meet 'N Greet" information.

