Hall of Fame Surprise: Bryan Chiu's Emotional Reaction
June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Bryan Chiu thought he was speaking to students at Vancouver College-until they surprised him with the news of his Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction. Watch his emotional reaction and heartfelt reflections on his journey through the CFL and beyond.
