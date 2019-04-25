Hall Lifts R-Phils on Throwback Thursday

(Reading, PA) - Coming off a three-game sweep in Richmond, the R-Phils returned home on Thursday to start a seven-game homestand, with the first four coming against the Fisher Cats. Just like the Richmond series, Reading pitchers were tough, and the lineup grinded out at-bats as a way to drive in runners in scoring position. Darick Hall turned in a memorable performance, coming through with his first career 5-RBI game courtesy of a two-RBI double and a three-run homer.

Mauricio Llovera had three strikeouts over two hitless innings at the outset, and got run support right away in the bottom of the first with Blue Jays 40-man member Yennsy Diaz starting for the "Cats. With two outs, Adam Haseley and Austin Listi worked walks, and Hall slashed a double into left center to score both for a quick 2-0 advantage.

Llovera labored one time in the third when he loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and a single by Forrest Wall. Turns out that would be the Fisher Cats only hit of the night, marking the second time in three meetings R-Phils pitchers tamed the "Cats to the tune of one hit. Chad Spanberger drew a bases-loaded walk to score and make it a one-run game, but the visitors wouldn't make much noise for the rest of the night.

Arquimedes Gamboa and Austin Bossart went back-to-back with singles to begin the fourth, a rather rude greeting for Diaz (1-2). With runners at the corners, number nine hitter Raul Rivas dropped down a sacrifice bunt to score a run and put the R-Phils back in front by two at 3-1. Two more singles from Luke Williams and Ali Castillo brought up the heart of the order, and Adam Haseley's sacrifice fly to center brought in his fourth run of the season.

Llovera (1-0) made it through five in his second start against the Fisher Cats, and JD Hammer backed him up with two hitless innings of relief. Bossart's sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 5-1, scoring Hall after a leadoff walk and a single from Josh Stephen.

Williams reached for the third straight time when he singled to lead off the sixth for his second hit of the night. Haseley came through later with a one out single into left, and with lefthander Kirby Snead coming in to pitch to Hall, the big first baseman crushed a three-run homer to right for his third of the season.

With the R-Phils tying a season-high by scoring eight runs for the second time, the bullpen got two strong innings from Garrett Cleavinger to close it out. In his season debut, the lefthander struck out a pair and gave Reading its first four-game winning streak and a 10-7 record heading into the weekend.

