Halifax's Playoff Push After a Tough Start to 2024 Season
September 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
Halifax's Playoff Push After a Tough Start to 2024 Season
Can the Wanderers Make it into the Playoffs?
#CanPL -- : OneSoccer
Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 4, 2024
- Cavalry FC Extends Partnership with Alberta Soccer - Cavalry FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent HFX Wanderers FC Stories
- Daniel Clarke Returns to CBU, Wanderers Retain U SPORTS Rights
- Dalhousie and STFX Set to Square off at Wanderers Grounds on September 21
- Christian Volesky Departs by Mutual Consent
- Wanderers Sign Former U21 Player of the Year Sean Rea
- Wanderers Select 17-Player Squad for International Summer Series Opener in St. John's, NL