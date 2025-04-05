Halifax Thunderbirds's Curtis Romanchych with a Goal vs. Seals

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







1st career goal for the Halifax Thunderbirds' Curtis Romanchych!

