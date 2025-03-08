Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Toronto Rock - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Full highlights from Toronto's 15-12 win over Halifax from Scotiabank Centre. Troy Holowchuk made 40 saves in his 1st career start.

