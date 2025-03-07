Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Toronto Rock - Game Highlights

March 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







A thriller at The Nest ends with the visiting Toronto Rock taking the 15-12 W over Halifax with Small and Dawick combining for 7 goals.

