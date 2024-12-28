Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Albany Firewolves - Game Highlights

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







What. A. Comeback.

The Halifax Thunderbirds ride a 10-goal run & 21 minutes of shutout lacrosse from Drew Hutchison to clinch their 1st win of the season, 13-9 over Albany.

