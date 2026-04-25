Halifax Scores 9 Straight Goals in Historic Quarterfinals Comeback
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Watch all nine consecutive goals from The Thunderbirds' Quarterfinal comeback
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026
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