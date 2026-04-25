NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Halifax Scores 9 Straight Goals in Historic Quarterfinals Comeback

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Watch all nine consecutive goals from The Thunderbirds' Quarterfinal comeback

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026


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