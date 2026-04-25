Halifax Scores 9 Straight Goals in Historic Quarterfinals Comeback

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Watch all nine consecutive goals from The Thunderbirds' Quarterfinal comeback







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