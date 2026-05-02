Halifax Just Keeps Battling the Thunderbirds Hit the Semifinal Stage Tonight

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







#NLLPlayoffs Semifinals - Game 1: 7:30PM ET on @TSN_Sports







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 2, 2026

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