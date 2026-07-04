Halftime: Lindsey Heaps on Playing for Expansion Team Denver Summit

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Lindsey Heaps chats with the NWSL+ broadcast team about returning to Denver, how Denver Summit is succeeding as an expansion team, and debuting against her former team the Portland Thorns.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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