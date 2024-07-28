Hakunavanhu Shows off His Speed Taking It to the House I CFL

July 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Luther Hakunavanhu takes it 66 yards for a Hamilton Touchdown

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.