Haiti's World Cup Dream Is Bigger Than Sports: National Anthems

Published on June 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







From years of political instability to long stretches without playing a single home match, Haiti's national team has faced challenges unlike almost any program in world soccer. And yet, against the odds, they've built a team and a belief carrying the country back to the World Cup stage for the first time in over 50 years.

In this episode, we hear directly from members of the Haitian national team as they reflect on what it means to represent Haiti at this historic moment.

Featuring: Danley Jean Jacques (Philadelphia Union) Derrick Etienne Jr. (Toronto FC) Louicius Deedson (FC Dallas)

National Anthems is a documentary series exploring the identity of each country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the voices of MLS players, national team stars, and the fans who support them.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2026

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