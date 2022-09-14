Hairball to Play May Field this Saturday

The Honkers will host arena rock band, Hairball on Saturday, presented by Laser 101.7 FM. Tickets are $25 for GA and $40 for VIP (while they last). Tickets can be purchased at the door, based on availability.

A band puts on a concert - Hairball puts on an event! The Rochester Honkers are thrilled to welcome the renowned band back to Mayo Field for one night only in 2022! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won't soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans...to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

Vocalists Joe, Kris and Dave lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

GA Tickets are $25 and VIP (while available) are $40.

