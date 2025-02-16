Haiden Dickson Huge 5 GOALS in Victory

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Haiden Dickson was on fire in a 21-8 Calgary Roughnecks win over Las Vegas. 5 goals on 5 shots plus an assist.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.