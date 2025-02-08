Haiden & Curtis Dickson Combine for Six Goals
February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Haiden and Curtis Dickson both record hattys as the Roughnecks take down the Warriors 15-12.
HIGHLIGHTS
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics
