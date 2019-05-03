Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

Tonight the Suns begin a four-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 p.m. at SRP Park in Augusta. The Suns choose LHP Tim Cate (1-2, 1.65 ERA) to start the set and Augusta counters with RHP Blake Rivera (1-0, 4.60 ERA).

ADON, FOUR-RUN 7TH PUT TOURISTS AWAY IN FINALE: Hagerstown starter Joan Adon lasted a career-high 5.2 innings while fanning a career-best eight batters in the Suns 7-3 victory against the Asheville Tourists Friday night at McCormick Field. The win completed the season series between the two teams, with Hagerstown taking home four of the seven contests. The offense sparked in two innings against the Tourists, the third and seventh, both behind the efforts of Kyle Marinconz. The second baseman homered in the third to plate Nic Perkins and push across three total runs in the third frame. The seventh inning was set-up by relief pitcher Riley Pint, who walked the bases loaded with no one out. Following that, the former number four overall pick from the Colorado Rockies gave up back-to-back doubles from Wilson and Marinconz in a four-run effort from Hagerstown. Chandler Day and Aaron Fletcher came out of the pen for the Suns, allowing just one earned run across 3.1 innings to close out the game.

MERRY MARINCONZ: It's only appropriate that a second baseman was the first Suns batter to drive in four runs in a single game this season. Marinconz finished yesterday's game 2-4 with four RBI, notching his first-career four RBI game for his third multi-RBI game this season. Hagerstown has had 29 multi-RBI performances this season.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more April 12 and continued the stretch Wednesday. Over those 17 games, Lara has earned 27 hits in 73 at-bats, good for a .370 average over that span. The infielder has also has hit three homers and driven in 15 runs during that time. Lara is tied for the longest-active hitting streak in the South Atlantic League. West Virginia's Jarred Kelenic is actively on a 17-game hitting streak for the Power. Kelenic waited until the ninth inning before extending his hitting streak Thursday evening against the Lakewood BlueClaws, making his streak average .435 since April 11. The two are tied for the longest hitting streak in professional baseball this year with the Mexican League's Jesus Fabula, whose streak ended April 25 and the Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon, who hit .400 in 65 at-bats from March 30-to-April 19.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the bottom of the ninth with two outs Wednesday, Lara now has hit five of his team-high six homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his six homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year. In the four games that Lara played against the Tourists prior to this series at McCormick Field, he knocked a pair of homers and drove in four runs.

QUALITY NOT EQUALING QUANTITY: The Suns have had six quality starts from their rotation this season, three from Tim Cate, one from Jake Irvin and the last two from Francys Peguero. In those six starts, the Suns have a 1-5 record. Last night, the offensive support continued to prove inconsistent when Peguero spun six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run, but earned a no-decision in a game that the Suns would ultimately lose in extras. This has not been the only case where this has occurred this year. Cate's first loss came without him surrendering an earned run and the team has a 2-2 record when the south paw starts despite his 1.27 ERA. A big part of that is that he is averaging just 3.6 runs of a support per nine innings when on the mound for the Suns. Irvin was the most recent victim of a no earned run outing where he was tagged with the loss. His came in a six inning outing April 17.

