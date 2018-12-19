Hagerstown Suns Announce John Kocsis, Jr. New Voice of the Suns

December 19, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Hagerstown, MD - HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns will have a new Director of Media Relations/Broadcasting in 2019. John Kocsis Jr. will broadcast all 70 Suns home games from historic Municipal Stadium and select road games online via TuneIn Radio.

The 24-year-old replaces Shawn Murnin, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Aside from broadcasting, Kocsis will also be the Suns' new media relations contact.

"I am excited to join the Hagerstown community and staff this season," Kocsis remarked. "This organization has worked alongside the Washington Nationals to bring quality baseball to this region for over a decade, and I am honored to continue Shawn's legacy in painting a picture for the fans listening on the web."

Kocsis joins the Suns after spending the last two seasons in the South Atlantic League with the West Virginia Power. The Cleveland, Ohio native joined West Virginia as a Video Production Intern in 2017 and became the Manager of In-Game Entertainment and Broadcast/Media Relations Assistant for the team in 2018. Prior to that, the Ohio University graduate was the Director of Broadcasting for the Southern Ohio Copperheads of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League in 2014 and 2015. In addition to his work in MiLB and collegiate baseball, Kocsis is the lead broadcaster for OhioVarsity.com and a broadcaster for collegiate football and basketball for the West Virginia Radio Corporation.

"We are very excited to be adding someone of John's caliber to our team," Travis Painter, General Manager said. "John has many great skills that he brings to the table and we're looking forward to see what he does for the team in 2019."

Hagerstown's 2019 home slate begins April 11 versus the Asheville Tourists. Be sure to listen to Suns home games online at hagerstownsuns.com. To purchase tickets or learn more about the Suns ticket plans for the 2019 season, call 301-791-6266 or visit www.hagerstownsuns.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.