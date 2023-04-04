Hagaman Leads Rivermen Over Storm 4-2

MOLINE, IL - Alec Hagaman's three-point night helped lead the Rivermen to victory over Quad City on Tuesday night in the final meeting between the two sides this season.

The Rivermen got on the board quickly with two goals in the first five minutes of the game. The first came when Joseph Widmar made a play on the puck in the right-wing corner and fed a pass to newcomer Philip Elgstam at the base of the right circle. Elgstam's shot produced a rebound that was pounced on by Jordan Ernst right in front to put Peoria up 1-0 early. Just 34 seconds later the Rivermen extended their lead as Alec Hagaman skated in behind the net. As he drew two players to him, he touched a pass from below the goal-line right to an open Mitch McPherson in the slot. A quick shot by McPherson found the back of the net and Peoria was quickly up 2-0. Quad City was able to get on the board off of a deflected point shot late in the period, but Peoria's lead held at 2-1 after the first period.

Peoria had the advantage for much of the second period, though they had a break-away goal waved off, the Rivermen still buzzed in the offensive zone. However, they could not solve goaltender Kevin Resop in the middle period. Instead, it was the Storm who tied the game off of another point shot that was deflected into the net to tie the game 2-2 going into the third period.

In the late stages of the third period, the Rivermen were starting to gain momentum. Widmar skated to the base of the left-wing circle and back-handed a pass to Hagaman right in front. Hagaman made no mistake as he directed the pass quickly into the net to secure the lead for Peoria 3-2. It was a lead Peoria refused to relent. Hagaman netted an empty net goal from just inside the Storm blue line to clinch the final meeting between Peoria and Quad City on Tuesday night.

The win gives Peoria a crucial edge in points over the Birmingham Bulls (78 to 76) with just two more games to decide the winner of the William B. Coffey trophy for first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Peoria's final home weekend will start on Friday, April 7 when the Rivermen host Pensacola at Carver Arena.

