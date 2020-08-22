Hagaman Back for Year Seven

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen re-signed team captain Alec Hagaman to a contract for the 2020-21 season on Saturday. Hagaman becomes the fifth player signed ahead of next season for the Rivermen. 2020-21 Season Tickets are available now by calling (309)-680-3791, or emailing [email protected] to learn more.

Hagaman, 30, will captain the Rivermen for a third straight year. He's expected to become just the fourth player in franchise history to have played parts of seven seasons with the club, joining Rivermen Hall of Famer Doug Evans, Kevin Miehm, and Ben Oskroba. Hagaman is the only Peoria-born captain in the team's 39 year history.

"I might be getting old, but the body is feeling younger than ever," said Hagaman, who turns 31 later this year. "I'm very excited hockey is coming back and with the way this past season ended, I know our group is ready. We're coming back with one goal in mind and that's to bring this great city the championship it deserves. Peoria is my home. I'm here to win a championship."

Alec led all Peoria skaters in points two of the last three seasons. He was fourth overall in SPHL scoring across the 2019-20 campaign, notching 23 goals and 51 points in 44 games. Hagaman was selected to the All-SPHL First Team with fellow Rivermen Nick Neville and Eric Levine. Including playoffs, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls alum has played 326 contests in a Rivermen jersey, totaling 115 goals and 274 points.

"Hags (Hagaman) is the absolute team leader for this franchise," said Rivermen Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel. "He understands what's demanded to be a Rivermen and exemplifies those traits on a daily basis. We have a mutual respect that you don't see much anymore. To me, he is the best captain in Rivermen history."

