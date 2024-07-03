Haas' Three RBI Night Powers Hot Rods to 6-0 Win

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - Hunter Haas homered and drove in three RBIs overall, backing up the Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-4, 43-34) pitching staff in a 6-0 shutout victory over the Rome Braves (5-7, 41-35) on Wednesday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Bowling Green scored first in their third-straight game of the series in the top of the second inning against MLB rehabber AJ Smith-Shawver. With two outs in the inning, Haas stepped up to the plate and blasted a solo homer to left, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods struck again in the top of the fourth against Emperors reliever Samuel Strickland. Ryan Cermak collected a one-out single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. One out later, Haas singled to center, driving in Cermak to extend the Hot Rods lead, 2-0.

Two more runs came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the sixth inning against Emperors reliever Jhancarlos Lara. Cooper Kinney and Ryan Cermak led off with singles to put runners at first and second. Tatem Levins followed with another base hit, loading the bases. Haas knocked in a run with an RBI groundout, and Cermak scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0. The Hot Rods added two more in the ninth on a Brayden Taylor sacrifice fly and a Kinney solo blast, leading to a 6-0 victory.

Chandler Murphy (1-1) earned his first win of the year, logging 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Smith-Shawver (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering one run on one hit with four strikeouts over 2.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the fourth game of a six-game series at 6:35 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. Bowling Green will send out RHP Yoniel Curet (3-7, 4.25) against Rome RHP Cory Wall (2-1, 2.89).

