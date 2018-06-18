GWL Players of the Week Named

Portland, Oregon - Three players are receiving honors this week, as two Medford Rogues pitchers turned in outstanding starts. Right-handed hurlers Tyler Burch and Tanner Simpson are Co-Pitchers of the Week, while Chico Heat outfielder Cole Lemmel is the GWL Player of the Week.

Burch, who just completed his junior year at Lewis Clark State College, picked up a win against the Yuba Sutter Gold Sox on June 12, going 6 innings and allowing only

1 run on 5 hits. An East Wenatchee, Washington-native, he did not walk anyone in that outing, while fanning nine. Burch was the ace of the staff at Lewis Clark this spring, making 15 starts with a 10-2 mark, a 2.87 ERA and 79 Ks in 85 IP.

Simpson is coming off a stellar performance June 15 against the Chico Heat, working

7 innings and blanking the Heat on 6 hits, while walking 2 and striking out 7. He's won both his starts this summer, allowing only 1 run over 12 IP, while striking out 11 and walking only 3 batters. Simpson, who is from Snoqualmie, Washington, also just finished his junior year at Lewis Clark State College.

Cal-Berkeley product Cole Lemmel had a huge week, going 13-21 (.619) with 5 HRs and 9 RBIs. On June 13 at Klamath Falls, the San Diego-native went 5-6 with 3 HRs and 6 RBIs in the Heat's 17-4 triumph. Lemmel, in his second season with the Heat, leads the GWL with 5 HRs.

