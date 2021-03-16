Gwinnett Stripers to Honor Frontline Workers with Specialty Jersey

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in partnership with Northside Hospital, are hosting Salute to Frontline Workers on Friday, May 28 vs. Memphis. The 7:05 p.m. game will honor the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, foodservice workers, municipal workers, and other essential employees who have kept us safe, fed, and going during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

On that night, the Stripers will wear specialty jerseys featuring the names of local (Gwinnett and surrounding counties) frontline workers. Now through March 26, the Stripers will accept name submissions for inclusion on the jersey via an online form at GoStripers.com. The final jersey design will be unveiled prior to the game on May 28.

Each game-worn jersey will be made available for purchase in an online auction at GoStripers.com starting May 27. Proceeds will benefit Northside Gwinnett Foundation.

"It is our privilege to partner with Northside Hospital to recognize our local frontline and essential workers that have guided us through this difficult year," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "We feel honored to welcome them to Coolray Field for a relaxing night of Stripers baseball and a display of our gratitude and appreciation."

Salute to Frontline Workers, presented by Northside Hospital, is one of 10 Fireworks Fridays at Coolray Field in 2021. All Friday home games feature a spectacular post-game fireworks display. The Stripers' full 2021 Promotional Schedule will be released in the coming weeks. To be among the first to see the schedule of giveaways, theme nights, and special events planned for this season, sign up for the Stripers Newsletter at GoStripers.com/newsletter.

Season ticket memberships are available now online at GoStripers.com/memberships and limited individual game tickets will be available to the public closer to Opening Night.

