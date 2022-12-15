Gwinnett Stripers Show Attendance Increase in 2022

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers completed their 13th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in successful fashion in 2022, bringing in their largest single-season attendance since 2016.

The Stripers hosted 216,177 fans over 73 home dates at Coolray Field, an increase of 53,683 over the 2021 season. Bolstered by a 93% increase in group sales and a 6.2% increase in memberships, the total attendance was the team's largest since drawing 225,260 fans in 2016.

Gwinnett's season-high attendance of 9,069 on July 30 for the first of five Braves World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways was the team's first crowd of 9,000-plus since August 17, 2019.

"This season was a year of success across the Stripers organization, most importantly at the gates," said Erin McCormick, Stripers Vice President and General Manager. "Welcoming so many new fans in attendance is a great indicator that our club is headed in the right direction, matching the growth of Gwinnett County as a whole. It is also a testament to our amazing staff, who work tirelessly to provide a premier experience that keeps fans coming back to Coolray Field."

Additional highlights from the Stripers' 2022 season:

Non-Game Events

On top of 73 regular-season game dates, the Stripers once again showcased Coolray Field as a premier location for events of all kinds.

Baseball events included the Atlanta Braves Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic (Grambling State University vs. Florida A&M University from February 25-26), the Children's Health Care of Atlanta Spring Classic for Kids (University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech on March 6), and the Georgia High School State Baseball Championships (May 23-25).

The most notable non-baseball events included Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival (June 25), The Big Green Egg® 25th Annual EGGtoberfest (October 8), Paint Gwinnett Pink 5k, presented by Northside Hospital (October 15), and the Let It Shine Holiday Light Show (November 18-January 1).

Community and Fan Engagement

The Stripers continued their commitment to giving back to the community in 2022, raising over $32,000 for non-profit groups through six specialty jersey auctions. Jersey auctions and their beneficiaries included:

Atlanta Black Crackers Jerseys - Henry Louis Aaron Fund

Star Wars Jerseys - Bert's Big Adventure

Gwinnett Peaches Jerseys - Girls on the Run Atlanta

July 4 Patriotic Jerseys - Make-A-Wish Foundation

FOX "Monarch Night" Jerseys - Toys for Tots

Black Panther Jerseys for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - Northside Hospital Foundation

The team also expanded its reach to fans locally and nationally, adding 24,000 new followers to @GoStripers across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Stripers embraced a younger audience and launched a new @GoStripers TikTok account in 2022 that rapidly added 11,000 followers, boosting the team's overall social growth to 35,000.

The Stripers rolled out new "All You Can Eat" seats in 2022, offering fans a Field Box ticket and access to an all-you-can-eat menu of hot dogs, burgers, and more for just $29. The seats quickly became a fan-favorite thanks in part to a unique specialty buffet featured each month (including a Crawfish Boil, Mexican Fiesta, Whole Hog BBQ, Shrimp Boil, and Wings Tailgate).

Partners

The Stripers, in conjunction with their wonderful partners, were able to bring significant updates to Coolray Field and the fan experience in 2022.

Before the start of the season, the Stripers and founding partner Northside Hospital collaborated to create the "GWIN" sign located at the main entrance, a unique photo opportunity allowing fans to become the "I" in GWIN. With help of new partner Salto Systems, the entire ballpark had all locks upgraded to keyless entry, improving overall security.

On the field, the Stripers were one of 96 Minor League Baseball teams to join in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series. The partnership with Marvel Entertainment included Gwinnett players and coaches wearing Black Panther jerseys for the game on September 2.

The Stripers teamed up with founding partner Coolray Heating & Air on five Braves World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways, giving out over 8,000 rings to fans in July and September.

On the Field

The Stripers had another strong year supporting their parent club, as 28 of Gwinnett's 72 players saw time with the Atlanta Braves during their run to a fifth consecutive National League East Division title. That group included 2022 National League All-Star William Contreras and bullpen stand-out Dylan Lee, plus rehabbing stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies. Three players rose from the Gwinnett roster to make their Major League debuts for the Braves: pitchers Bryce Elder, Freddy Tarnok, and William Woods.

Stripers' second-year manager Matt Tuiasosopo earned two high-profile assignments in 2022. On July 17, he served as the third base coach for the National League team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, becoming the first active Gwinnett coach ever to participate in a Futures Game. Following the season, he was named the manager of the Scottsdale Scorpions in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, a circuit showcasing rising prospect players from all 30 MLB teams.

In November, Stripers' ace Kyle Muller was selected to the International League All-Star Team as the circuit's top Left-Handed Starter for 2022. Muller led the IL in strikeouts (159, setting a Gwinnett single-season record) and ranked among the top 10 in ERA (3rd, 3.41), WHIP (5th, 1.18), innings (7th, 134.2 IP), and lowest opponent average (T-7th, .240).

Muller's performance helped the Stripers' pitching staff set a Gwinnett single-season record with 1,421 strikeouts, the most in the IL. It's just the second time a Gwinnett club has led the league in strikeouts for a season, first since 2011.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Memberships for 2023 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

