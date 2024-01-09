Gwinnett Stripers Now Hiring Gameday Staff for 2024

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are now accepting applications for gameday staff for the 2024 season. Online applications can be submitted now at GoStripers.com/jobs, and an in-person Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Suite Lounge at Coolray Field.

Individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:

Amusements Attendants

Guest Relations / Ushers

Hype Squad

Parking Staff

Press Box Staff (Field Timing Coordinators, Official Scorers)

Security

Team Store Associates

Ticket Sellers

Turf Staff

Video Production Staff

Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, is accepting applications for:

Concessions Cook

Premium Server

Suite Server

For those attending the Job Fair on January 20, please bring printed copies of your resume. Parking is free, and entry is through the Main Gate.

