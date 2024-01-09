Gwinnett Stripers Now Hiring Gameday Staff for 2024
January 9, 2024 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are now accepting applications for gameday staff for the 2024 season. Online applications can be submitted now at GoStripers.com/jobs, and an in-person Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Suite Lounge at Coolray Field.
Individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:
Amusements Attendants
Guest Relations / Ushers
Hype Squad
Parking Staff
Press Box Staff (Field Timing Coordinators, Official Scorers)
Security
Team Store Associates
Ticket Sellers
Turf Staff
Video Production Staff
Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, is accepting applications for:
Concessions Cook
Premium Server
Suite Server
For those attending the Job Fair on January 20, please bring printed copies of your resume. Parking is free, and entry is through the Main Gate.
