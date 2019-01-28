Gwinnett Stripers Launch "Hook, 9 & Sinker" Packs for 2019

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have launched the new "Hook, 9 & Sinker" Pack for the 2019 season.

The Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack includes a Field Box level seat for each of the nine biggest Stripers game of 2019, plus a Home Run Porch seat for the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets game on April 11 at SunTrust Park.

Among the nine games included in the Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack are Opening Night (April 4), three Postgame Fireworks shows, Independence Day (July 4), Star Wars Night (May 11), and more. A full list of included game dates is available below.

Fans who purchase this special ticket package are also guaranteed four Premium Giveaway items for the 2019 season, including a Ronald Acuña Jr. NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead. Details on the remaining giveaway items will be announced in February.

The Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack is available for just $110 (a $250 value) and includes:

One (1) Field Box ticket to nine Stripers games:

Thursday, April 4 - Opening Night

Friday, April 26 - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 11 - Star Wars Night and Giveaway (TBA)

Saturday, May 25 - Ronald Acuña Jr. NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday, June 8 - Giveaway (TBA)

Friday, June 21 - Postgame Fireworks

Thursday, July 4 - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, August 3 - Giveaway (TBA)

Thursday, August 29 - Fan Appreciation Night

One (1) Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' April 11 game vs. the New York Mets at SunTrust Park

Four (4) Guaranteed Stripers Giveaways

Exclusive opportunity to take batting practice at Coolray Field

Hook, 9 & Sinker Packs can be purchased online at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2019 season at Coolray Field on Thursday, April 4 with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides. Memberships for 2019 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

