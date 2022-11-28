Gwinnett Stripers' "Hook, 9 & Sinker Packs" on Sale Now

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Just in time for the holidays, the Gwinnett Stripers have launched their popular Hook, 9 & Sinker Packs for the 2023 season. Packs are available for purchase now at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

The perfect gift for sports fans of all ages, each Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack includes a great seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games (including four Fireworks Nights), three guaranteed Premium Giveaways (including a "Leaping Fish" Bobblehead), and a Home Run Porch seat for the Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners game on May 21 at Truist Park.

Choose either the Infield Box for $160 (a $285 value) or Field Box for $135 (a $268 value), both over a 40% savings, and you will receive:

One (1) ticket to nine of the Stripers' most popular games:

Friday, March 31 - Opening Night with Postgame Fireworks

Friday, April 15 - Jackie Robinson Day with Atlanta Black Crackers T-Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, May 6 - Star Wars Night

Saturday, June 10 - Special Appearance (to be announced)

Tuesday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration with Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, July 22 - "Leaping Fish" Bobblehead Giveaway

Friday, August 25 - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, September 9 - Premium Giveaway (to be announced)

Friday, September 22 - Fan Appreciation Night with Postgame Fireworks

One (1) Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' May 21 game vs. the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park

The first 100 purchasers of a Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack will receive a discount voucher for 20% off merchandise at Bobby's Tackle Team Store.

Fans with questions about the Hook, 9, & Sinker Pack can email tickets@gostripers.com or call 678-277-0340.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night Coolray Field is set for Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Memberships for 2023 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

