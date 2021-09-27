Gwinnett Stripers Award $2,500 September Grant to Helping Mamas

September 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have awarded their $2,500 September grant to Helping Mamas.

Helping Mamas, based in Norcross, is a baby supply bank that partners with over 150 agencies to provide low-income mothers and children with access to basic needs and essential items (like diapers, wipes, car seats, cribs, etc.) to help them thrive and grow. Over the last seven years, Helping Mamas has distributed over two million essential items to families throughout Georgia.

The Stripers selected Helping Mamas to receive the September grant, focused on Health and Wellness. The $2,500 grant will be utilized by the organization to purchase items of critical basic need for their distribution events. The funds will support the diapering of approximately 825 children through mobile distributions to families desperately in need.

"We appreciate the support from local community partners like the Gwinnett Stripers," said Jan Ruth Mayheu, Director of Major Giving for Helping Mamas. "With this grant, we will serve hundreds of families experiencing diaper needs during these trying times. Collaborations and community partners are what help make our communities stronger and keep families healthy and thriving."

Representatives from Helping Mamas received the grant from the Stripers on September 17 at Coolray Field.

For more information on Helping Mamas, including how you can donate, visit helpingmamas.org.

About the Gwinnett Stripers Grant Program: The Stripers will award four $2,500 grants to different nonprofits in 2021, with each month focusing on a different category of nonprofit organizations aligning with the Atlanta Braves Foundation's pillars of "Live, Learn, Play, and Serve." The four categories are Service-oriented programs (June), Military programs (July), Youth programs (August), and Health and Wellness programs (September). Grant applications were collected through May 14. Each grant recipient will be recognized during a Stripers home game at Coolray Field in 2021.

For more information on the Grant Program and all other Stripers community initiatives, visit GoStripers.com/community.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.