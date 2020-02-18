Gwinnett Stripers Announce National Anthem Auditions

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are seeking National Anthem performers for the 2020 season.

All interested singers or vocal groups (five singers or less) must send a digital submission (video or audio) of their acapella performance of the National Anthem to stripersinfo@braves.com by Monday, March 2.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less), and clarity. Top candidates will be invited to Coolray Field for in-person auditions on Saturday, March 14. No walk-ups will be admitted entry to the auditions.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2020 home opener is set for Thursday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides. For information about all ticket options for 2020, including Memberships, Groups, Youth Parties, and more, visit GoStripers.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale Sunday, March 8 during the Preseason Party.

