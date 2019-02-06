Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2019 Promotions Schedule

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced an action-packed promotions schedule for 2019, featuring fireworks shows, premium giveaways, theme nights, specialty jerseys, and other exciting promotions. The Stripers open the season at Coolray Field on Thursday, April 4 with a 7:05 p.m. game vs. Norfolk.

The 70-game home schedule features 12 spectacular fireworks shows, including 11 Friday Fireworks games and one Independence Day extravaganza on Thursday, July 4. The Stripers are also planning premium giveaways for 10 Saturday games, including three Atlanta Braves-inspired bobbleheads: Ronald Acuña Jr. NL Rookie of the Year bobblehead (May 25, sponsored by Gwinnett Medical Center), "Swanberson" Dansby Swanson/Charlie Culberson bobblehead (July 6), and Ozzie Albies bobblehead (August 3).

Other premium giveaways include a Bobby Cox Hall of Fame jersey for his International League Hall of Fame induction (April 6, sponsored by Coolray Heating & Cooling), a Stripers Mason Jar (April 27), a premium t-shirt with the Stripers logo in the Georgia state outline (June 8), and a Stripers Grey Retro Cap (June 29).

"We're so excited to announce a promotions schedule that will give our fans value and consistency," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "Whether it's Friday Fireworks, Saturday Premium Giveaways, or Coolray Family Value Tuesdays where a fan can get a $2 hot dog, there is a great promotion every night of the week at Coolray Field this season."

The Stripers will wear four specialty jerseys in 2019, each tied to a major theme night: Outdoors (April 26), Salute to Armed Forces (May 24), Independence Day (July 4), and one more unique jersey presented by Gwinnett Medical Center.

Additional theme nights include Margaritaville Night at the Park (May 10), Star Wars (May 11), PRIDE (June 7), Pink in the Park (June 21), Faith & Family (June 22), Princess & Pirates (June 28), Superhero (July 5), First Responders (July 19), and Fan Appreciation (August 29).

The popular Sunday Funday returns to the weekly promotions lineup in 2019, once again featuring pregame catch on the field and postgame kids run the bases. New weekly promotions include Swag Monday (first 500 fans will receive a unique Stripers-themed giveaway item), Coolray Family Value Tuesday ($2 hot dogs and $1 desserts), and Wet Nose Wednesday (free admission for dogs with paid owner).

The Stripers will embrace Gwinnett County's Hispanic heritage and culture this season as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" program. The club will take on a Hispanic-inspired identity complete with a new name, logo and uniforms for four games: May 23, June 6, August 1, and August 15. More details will be announced on March 18.

A full list of 2019 promotions can be viewed online at GoStripers.com/promotions. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Nine of the Stripers' biggest promotional nights can be secured now with a "Hook, 9 & Sinker" pack. Each pack includes a Field Box ticket to nine top games, including Opening Night (April 4), Star Wars Night (May 11), Ronald Acuña Jr. NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway (May 25), Independence Day (July 4), Ozzie Albies Bobblehead Giveaway (August 3), and Fan Appreciation Night (August 29). The pack also includes a Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' April 11 game vs. the New York Mets. A $250 value, "Hook, 9 & Sinker" packs can be purchased for just $110 at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

Memberships for 2019 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

