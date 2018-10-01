Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2019 Home Game Times

October 1, 2018 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, announced today their home game times for the 2019 season at Coolray Field.

Regular Monday-Friday night games will start at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday games will start at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m.

The Stripers will host five weekday games beginning at 12:05 p.m. (April 9 vs. Durham, April 18 vs. Charlotte, April 25 vs. Indianapolis, June 20 vs. Louisville and July 18 vs. Lehigh Valley) and one Education Day beginning at 10:35 a.m. (May 9 vs. Buffalo). Gwinnett will also play a special 6:05 p.m. game for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27 vs. Norfolk.

A full list of promotions, giveaways and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2019 season at Coolray Field on Thursday, April 4 with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides. Memberships for 2019 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 1, 2018

Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2019 Home Game Times - Gwinnett Stripers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.