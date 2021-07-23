Guzman, Reyes and Yon Star in 12-Inning Thriller over Lake Elsinore

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino outlasted the Lake Elsinore Storm with a 8-7 victory in 12-innings with shortstop Jose Guzman getting the hero's treatment following his game-winning RBI single. Guzman was on the clutch all night as he also delivered a game-tying RBI single in the eighth inning leading the 66ers (36-32) to their second straight win in the six-game set versus the Storm (31-38).

The Sixers took a 1-0 lead against Storm starter Connor Lehmann when Edwin Yon hammered a solo shot out to right-center for his tenth homer of the season (and in his last 19 games played). The Sixers eventually lost the lead in the fourth but in the fifth recaptured it when Guzman walked, stole second and third and scored on a RBI single from Carlos Reina over a drawn in infield; Reina later scored on a wild pitch making it 3-2. The Storm tied the game in the sixth but the Sixers immediately answered in the home-half when Jose Reyes drilled a solo shot off lefty Jose Garcia on an 0-2 pitch; it was Reyes' sixth dinger of the year and gave the Sixers 4-3 advantage. The Storm took a lead in the top of the eighth when, with one on against righty Julio Goff, Jordy Barley singled to center and the ball got under Sixers' CF D'Shawn Knowles allowing the runner to score from first and Barley to make it all the way around the bases for a three-base error and a 5-4 game in favor of the Padres' affiliate. In the eighth Yon singled, his third hit of the game, with one out against Garcia and moved to second when Reyes was hit by a pitch. With two down, Guzman came through with a RBI single to left making it 5-5. Coleman Crow tossed the first six innings for the Sixers allowing three runs (two earned); Julio Goff entered in the seventh and lasted until the 12th inning in a no-decision. After each club missed opportunities in the tenth and 11th, the Storm punched through in the 12th scoring twice courtesy of a Jarryd Dale RBI single and Robert Hassell III RBI double for a 7-5 lead. Jerryell Rivera (1-1) came out of the relieved Goff and kept it a two-run deficit. In the bottom of the 12th, Jason Reynolds (2-1) hit Jeremy Arocho to put runners at first and second. His wild pitch pushed them to second and third. Automatic runner Spencer Brown scored on D'Shawn Knowles' RBI ground out making it 7-6. After Yon was given his second intentional walk of the extra innings, Reyes' came through with a game-tying RBI single. The Storm walked Calbe Scires to load the bags setting the stage for Guzman's walk-off RBI single to score Yon with the game-winner. The Sixers improved to 3-1 in extra-inning games.

