Gustavsson Reassigned to Belleville

October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the ECHL's Brampton Beast to the Belleville Senators.

The 20-year-old went 2-4 in seven games at the end of last season with Belleville and in three preseason games with Brampton last week, he compiled a 1-2 record with a 4.40 GAA.

The Senators are back in action Friday as they visit Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton at CAA Arena and tickets are available.

