Gushchin Scores Twice Late as the Tigres Del Mar Fall Big to Firebirds

San Jose, CA - The Tigres Del Mar (San Jose Barracuda) (1-3-2-0) allowed a season-high eight goals on Saturday night against the Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-2-0-0), falling 8-2 at Tech CU Arena.

In the loss, Danil Gushchin scored twice late to extend his point streak to four games which matches a career-long. He has now picked up multiple points in each of his last four outings and leads the team with nine points (three goals, six assists) on the year through six games.

In the first, the Firebirds opened the scoring at 5:18 when Luke Henman (1) ripped in a loose puck from between the circles after a failed Tigres Del Mar clearing attempt. After the Tigres Del Mar were called for their second minor of the opening 20 minutes, Cole Lind slid a pass to Max McCormick (1) who rifled in a one-timer to give the Firebirds a 2-0 lead at 13:05. With just 2:07 left in the period, the Firebirds, on their 17th shot of the frame, would take 3-0 advantage when Ryker Evans (1) took the puck straight to the net from the left wing, went around Magnus Chrona, and shuffled in a backhander.

In the second, the Coachella Valley tacked on another goal when Ryan Winterton forced an o-zone turnover and found Shane Wright (2) uncovered in front. At 9:10, after an offensive blueline giveaway by Tigres Del Mar that led to a Firebirds odd-man rush, Jacob Melanson (1) was able to sneak a shot through for his first in the AHL. The Firebirds would make it 6-0 when Marian Studenic (2) tipped in a Connor Carrick point shot at 11:59.

In the third, Coachella continued to pour it on when McCormick (2) cashed in again at 12:28 and Winteron (1) netted his first career goal while shorthanded. The Barracuda would dash Chris Driedger's shutout bid when Gushchin (2, 3) scored at 16:41 and then at 17:34.

Georgi Romanov allowed two goals in relief, working the final 26:33.

The Barracuda and Firebirds square off again on Sunday (Oct. 29) at 3 p.m. For tickets and information about upcoming promotions, visit sjbarracuda.com.

