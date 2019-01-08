Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Event Set for February 24

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The 11th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game that was originally scheduled to take place on October 7 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark has been rescheduled for February 24. The event was previously postponed due to Hurricane Florence. Gates will open at 2pm and the first game will begin at 3pm.

Guns and Hoses which is presented by 707 Shooting Range, Goldfinch Winslow Law Firm, and WMBF News will feature a 4-team showdown between Myrtle Beach and Horry County first responders. Proceeds from the event will benefit SOS Health Care, Inc. Project Lifesaver for Horry County.

"After teaming up with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in 2017 this event drew its biggest crowd to date," said Project Lifesaver Program Coordinator Monique Clement. "The Pelicans have stepped up to the plate again this year and I have no doubt it will be bigger and better than before, allowing SOS Health Care to make Project Lifesaver more successful."

Admission to the event is a $5 donation to SOS Health Care, Inc. The event will also include a hot dog buffet while supplies last. Concessions will also be available. Additionally, spectators can participate in various games and raffles with all proceeds benefiting SOS Health Care Inc.

"We're excited to host this event for a second straight year," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "TicketReturn.Com Field is the community's ballpark and what better way to celebrate that than by hosting a charity event headlined by our community's first responders."

Event details are available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/guns&hoses.

