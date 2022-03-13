Gulls Win on Second Straight Shutout

The San Diego Gulls shutout the Ontario Reign 4-0 Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego, marking the first time in franchise history that the team earned shutouts in back-to-back games (Mar. 11 @ BAK - L. Dostal, 22 saves & Mar. 12 vs. ONT - O. Eriksson Ek, 22 saves).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped all 22 shots faced for his first career shutout, becoming the third youngest goaltender in Gulls AHL history to record a shutout (22 years, eight months, 19 days). Eriksson Ek moved into sole possession of fourth on the franchise's all-time goaltender games played list with his 33rd appearance.

Benoit-Oliver Groulx extended his goal scoring streak into a third game (4-1=5) with his first multi-goal night of the season (2-0=2) to match his career high for goal scoring streak set earlier this season (Dec. 18 - Jan. 18). Groulx has 4-3=7 points over his last six games and 10-7=17 points over his last 21 contests.

Hunter Drew recorded his seventh multi-point performance of the season with 1-1=2 points to move into a tie for second on the club in goals (11) and points (26).

Nikolas Brouillard collected an assist for points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) and 1-6=7 points over his last seven games. Brouillard leads the Gulls in assists and points, while ranking tied for fourth in goals, with 9-21=30 points. Among AHL defenseman leaders, Brouillard ranks tied for third in goals, tied for 11th in points and tied for 17th in assists.

Bryce Kindopp registered his fourth multi-point effort of the season with 1-1=2 points to set a new career high for scoring in a season with 8-14=22 points. Brendan Guhle earned the primary assist on Kindopp's goal.

The Gulls begin a stretch of four-straight games against the Henderson Silver Knights beginning Wednesday, Mar. 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what he liked about the win:

Well, I liked the way we adjusted from last week to this week, from Wednesday to Friday and to Saturday. We're in the trenches right now. We're getting a lot of games, we're playing some good teams, but I like the way the players bought into the adjustment and you can tell that they're doing what we're telling them and you can tell the success and the recipe works. So, it's always fun. It's a long season, it's a long process, but I'm happy the way we adjusted, as a coach, and it was two games this weekend that were well played.

On the secret to Benoit-Olivier Groulx's success as of late:

Details. I think we've focused with him on details a lot and again, he's a hard-working kid. You can see it. Unfortunately for him, he was kind of in and out in the NHL, came back. It was a difficult year with COVID, right? I mean, we went through, as you know more than anybody, a lot of movement and so for him to sound his game back to better habits, meaning that not that he was not working, but he was working and being more efficient and I think he's seeing the result right now.

On how the team was so effective in keeping Ontario from playing to their offensive potential:

Well, I think they did at one point early in the second and we re-established ourselves right away. We realized that they got a few scoring chances early in the second. Olle (Eriksson Ek) came up big and after that, we really shut the door and we actually took over this game. It's a sign of a team that's like growing. You look at the young guy you're playing (in a) major role right now versus a good AHL player, a veteran, and you know, doing a really good job. So, I think that there's a lot of good learning about how to play a good team tonight.

On Eriksson Ek earning his first career shutout:

You know what, it hasn't been easy for him. Like we talked about for a lot of players, he was up, not playing and not even getting the practice time because you know, the reality is the Taxi squad was demanding and he had a lot of time without playing. As a young guy, it's tough and then he came back with us and you know, he had a couple of starts where it was harder for him and rightly so. We took a step back with him, we reset because we've all been there as players where you kind of lose your feel and as a player, you can start on the fourth line and move up, move up, but as a goalie, you're in the fight. So, I'm very happy for him.

Olle Eriksson Ek

On his first career shutout:

It's a great feeling, of course. I've been struggling a little bit here lately and it's kind of a relief. It feels really good and helped the team to get a win.

On his early save on Akil Thomas:

I saw Rafferty kind of took the far guy away and I just like tried to focus on the shot and end up with a pretty good save.

On what he worked on to break out of his slump:

Took some time. Talked about it and it's been a lot of work with Glasser (Jeff Glass) and those guys. When the other guys maybe haven't practiced I've been putting in some extra work when I haven't played games. (I) tried to get back because I know I can play hockey, so I'm happy for that.

On the team's goaltending group playing well:

I think that's what we need right now. We're on a push here to get to the playoffs. Like you said, Dostal's been unbelievable and I just tried to follow up and do my best.

Bryce Kindopp

On what enabled the team to maintain its shutout:

I think we just stuck to our systems. Obviously, Olle (Eriksson Ek) made some big saves for us there so he bailed us out when we needed (him) to and I think we had good sticks. We kept them to the outside and when they got through, Olle was there for us.

On playing at home after completing an eight-game road trip:

It was awesome. We got back (from Bakersfield) a little late, which was kind of tough, but sleeping in your own bed felt really good and then back in front of these fans- it definitely boosts our energy. So, it was really good to be back home.

On how his line was so effective: I think we've been put together for a couple games now so I think we kind of found our chemistry. Those two guys (Nikolas Brouillard and Hunter Drew) are really easy to play with, so I think we just got on the forecheck and then we kind of took over from there. We got some chances and we buried on our chances.

On his goal in the second period:

Yeah, I think I had just seen Guhles (Brendan Guhle) with the puck there at the point and get to the net, like you said, and good things happen. So, I kind of just got in front of the goalie's eyes and it just knicked off me and went in. So I'll take what I can get, but I'm just happy we scored there.

On how it feels to get a big win over a rival:

Obviously, they're a big rival and they've kind of had our number, so felt good to show that we can play with them. We know we can play with them. So, a win is a win and it felt a little better against them for sure.

