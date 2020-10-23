Gulls to Host Halloween Trick Or Treat Drive-Thru at THE RINKS - Poway Ice October 31

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host a Halloween Trick or Treat Drive-Thru at THE RINKS - Poway ICE, the Gulls' official practice facility, on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes and drive through the Poway ICE parking lot to receive a Gulls Trick or Treat bag filled with candy, Gulls bobbleheads, stickers, pucks, and rally towels. Each participant is also entered to win a surprise autographed item in their bag. Gulls branded merchandise, including hats, hoodies, youth shirts, and jerseys will also be available for purchase. All merchandise will have a 31% discount.

To ensure health and safety of all participants, masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Fans are asked to remain in their cars, unless purchasing merchandise, while Gulls staff will be handing out treat bags and assisting with photo opportunities with the club's mascot, Gulliver.

Fans should enter the Poway ICE parking lot from the east and drive westbound as traffic will be one way. Parking to purchase merchandise is available on site.

THE RINKS - Poway ICE is located at 12455 Kerran Street, #100, Poway, 92064.

